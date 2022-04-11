Frank Zappa tribute group The Furious Bongos will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland.
The Furious Bongos is comprised of professional musicians from a variety of backgrounds and perform Frank Zappa with their own twist. The concert is part of their spring 2022 tour.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the concert.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit bit.ly/3vn7PpP.