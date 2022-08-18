Brendan Ring will be honored at FutureHeights’ Annual Benefit from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at ProXimity Golf Lounge in the Heights Rockefeller Building at 3099 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The event will celebrate the organization’s 20 years of service to the Heights.
Ring owned Nighttown, a restaurant and jazz club on Cedar Road. It closed in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on the restaurant industry and was sold.
The benefit will include craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Heights merchants, golf simulators, music and dancing.
Remaining tickets start at $250.
According to its website, the mission of FutureHeights is to facilitate an equitable, prosperous and vibrant future for Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and to engage in and promote economic and social development through meaningful engagement of residents and collaboration with local organizations, businesses and governments.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3SWc2Kk.