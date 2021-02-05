The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Youngstown State University Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies will host a virtual evening with author Marra B. Gad at 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Gad is the author of the memoir, “The Color of Love: The Story of a Mixed Race Jewish Girl.”
The award-winning author, speaker and independent writer/producer will discuss her personal journey as a biracial Jewish woman. Adopted as an infant by a white, Jewish family in Chicago, Gad came to realize as a child that she was “a mixed race, Jewish unicorn,” not “black enough” in black spaces and subjected to racism in Jewish spaces.
To register for the free event and to purchase a copy of the book, visit jewishyoungstown.org.