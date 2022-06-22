South Euclid’s fifth annual Garden Walk will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 25 and June 26 through multiple mapped garden routes. The self-guided tour can be driven, biked or walked, and has 56 unique gardens to explore.
Maps are available at city hall at 1349 S. Green Road and the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1876 S. Green Road. Day-of-event maps are available at 1203 Berwick Lane and 1320 Argonne Road.
For more information and a virtual map, visit bit.ly/3aXecIq.