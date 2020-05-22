The Gathering Place’s 20th anniversary Race for the Place 5K and 1-mile run/walk will be held virtually from May 29 to June 7.
More than 2,000 participants are expected to participate, according to a news release. They are encouraged to walk or run their miles throughout the week and then participate in a Cancer Survivors Day and race ceremony from Facebook or Instagram at 9 a.m. June 7.
“As we contend with the challenge of COVID-19, we recognize that cancer does not stop and neither do the needs of our participants that are coping with the impact of their own or a loved one’s diagnosis,” Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian said in the release. “The ability for The Gathering Place to continue providing free programs and services that help individuals and families cope with cancer emotionally, physically, spiritually and socially is as important now as it has ever been.”
The Race for the Place helps fund the free services at The Gathering Place.
To register for the race and for more information, visit racefortheplace.com or call The Gathering Place at 216-595-9546.