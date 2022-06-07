stock pride flag

Photo by Sophie Emeny on Unsplash

The city of Chardon will be the site of Geauga County’s first Gay Pride Day from 2 to 8 p.m. June 18 at Chardon Square.

The event will feature comedian Karen Williams as emcee.

Speakers will include William O’Neill, retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice; Martha Pontoni, former publisher of Gay Peoples Chronicle; and Brynna Fish, who was honored as a Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Maker in 2016.

There will be dancing, live entertainment, face painting, a free speech forum, marriage ceremonies offered and voter registration.

The event is co-organized by Mary Briggs and Megan Carver of Community Church of Chester Township.

For information, email geaugapride2022@gmail.com.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

2
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments