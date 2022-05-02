Irving Berkowitz will present a lecture on the murder of Jewish children as the keystone of the Nazi plan to implement a “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” at 9:30 a.m. May 15 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation at 25701 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The lecture will follow minyan at 8 a.m. and breakfast at 9.
The lecture will cover the following topics: Jews’ perpetual fear of discovery, execution, ghettoization, deportation, experimentation, and almost-certain death; notorious abusers; stories of courage, perseverance, resilience and triumph; exploration of the question, “Did the moment of liberation and the end of the war in Europe come too late for the Jewish people?”
To register, visit bit.ly/3JxhyNR.