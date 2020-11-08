David Gilbert, president of Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, will discuss “The Pandemic Effect Now and the Future of Travel, Tourism and Major Events in Cleveland,” presented on Zoom by Temple Emanu El’s brotherhood, at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
A Q&A session will follow the presentation. No preregistration is necessary and the event is free and open to the public.
Contact Len Gold, vice president of programming for the brotherhood of Temple Emanu El in Orange, for Zoom login information at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
“I believe Cleveland will continue to attract important events as we come out of this pandemic, and David Gilbert is the person who can do it,” Gold said in a news release.