Girls On The Run, a physical activity-based youth development program for young girls, is accepting applications for its spring season, beginning the week of March 15.
The program teaches girls to celebrate unique qualities in themselves and others, build confidence through goal setting and allows girls to find new and meaningful connections with their peers and communities, according to a news release. Curriculum spans eight weeks, weaving in health and fitness into programming.
“I believe we are entering a time of recovery for our girls as our communities slowly get back to normal,” Robyn Cutler, executive director, said in the release. “Girls on the Run provides a space where girls can share their feelings, reconnect with their peers and discover just how resilient they have become. The added bonus: they walk, they run, they sweat, and they rediscover how truly amazing they really are.”
Girls On The Run has in-person and virtual programming across eight counties in Northeast Ohio. For more information and to sign up, visit gotrneo.org or call 234-206-0786.