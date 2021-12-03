“Honoring Our Past Masters: The Golden Age of Cleveland Art, 1900-1945” will open Dec. 4 at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland.
During the exhibit, attendees can explore the adjoining Hay-McKinney Mansion which will be decorated for the holidays.
On opening day, a reception and concert will be presented. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra and Friends will present a concert featuring music by Antonin Dvorak and his Cleveland protegees Charles Rychlik and J.S. Zamecnik at 1:30 in the Hay McKinney Mansion Norton Gallery.
Following the concert, exhibit curator and Case Western Reserve University art historian Henry Adams will introduce the exhibit. Light refreshments will also be served.
The exhibit includes work by artists including August Biehle, Margaret Bourke-White, Charles Burchfield, Clarence Carter, R. Guy Cowan, Clara Deike, Carl Gaertner, Raphael Gleitsmann, Joseph Jicha, Max Kalish, Henry Keller, Roy Lichtenstein, James Harley Minter, Elmer Ladislaw Novotny, Hugo Robus, Charles Sallée, Don Schreckengost, Viktor Schreckengost, Hughie Lee Smith, William Sommer, Rolf Stoll, Paul Travis, Abel Warshawsky and Frank Wilcox.
The exhibition runs through April 4, 2022. For more information, visit clevelandartsprize.org.