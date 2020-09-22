Dr. Joshua Goldner, a pain management physician with the Spine & Orthopedic Institute at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, will speak about chronic pain management and available treatment options in a Facebook Live event from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Goldner will also address frequently asked questions regarding chronic pain management and take questions from participants, according to a news release.
In the United States, 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The event was created by the St. Vincent Charity Center for Pain Management in commemoration of Pain Awareness Month to bring awareness and possible options for help.
Goldner’s event, “Balance the Pain, Get Back to Life” can be viewed online at bit.ly/32SSChK.