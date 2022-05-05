The Orange Schools Foundation will host its “Wild FORE Orange” family fundraiser benefiting the Orange City School District from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at TopGolf at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. in Independence.
Tickets include three hours of golf, brunch buffet, and non-alcoholic beverages with a cash bar available. General tickets are $50 per person. Family bays are available for $350 and includes six golfers, two spectators and recognition on the Orange Schools Foundation website.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3vh2DCj.
Proceeds from “Wild FORE Orange” help fill a funding gap needed to support infrastructure, programming and curriculum that enables students to be ready in an increasingly competitive global world, according to a news release.
Orange Schools Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization, dedicated to providing financial support for Orange City School District.