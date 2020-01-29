The Great Big Home + Garden Show will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 at the I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland.
Among featured celebrities will be: Laura LeBoutillier from “Garden Answer”; Margie Grace, a garden and landscape designer whose work is celebrated both locally and internationally; chef Stefanie Paganini of the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chester Township; Kristin Gambaccini, a mother of eight, and realistic do-it-yourselfer and creator of one-of-a-kind projects that revolve around a strict budget; and Matt Fox will return as emcee. He is best known for creating and co-hosting the first and longest-running show to air on HGTV, “Room by Room.”
Tickets are $15 for adults at the door and $13 online. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and 5 and under are free.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2tJmWwB.