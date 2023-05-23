The Great Lakes Science Center’s new exhibit, “Dinosaurs of the Sahara,” will open May 26 and run through Sept. 4.
The exhibit was created by Dr. Paul Sereno and the team at the University of Chicago’s Fossil Lab. “Dinosaurs of the Sahara” brings the unique world of African dinosaurs to life with original fossils from the Sahara, mounted skeletons and flesh models, and a 32-foot-long neck Jobaria skeleton.
“Dinosaurs of the Sahara” is included with general admission to the center.
For more information about the exhibit, visit greatscience.com. For more information about the Fossil Lab’s discoveries, visit paulsereno.uchicago.edu/fossil_lab.