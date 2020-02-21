Congregants from six area synagogues are expected to join people of all faiths as part of the Greater Cleveland Congregations’ criminal justice action from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 8712 Quincy Ave. in Cleveland.
Rabbi Stephen Weiss, who is senior rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, is expected to be one of the speakers.
The action will both celebrate the creation of off-site, pre-booking mental health and addiction centers in Cuyahoga County and press for the work that still needs to be done, according to an event flyer. Such centers will keep people out of jail, save lives and save public money, according to the flyer.
“It’s time to gather people, including public officials, in one place to focus on the work accomplished and the work that still needs to be done,” the flyer states.