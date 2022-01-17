The Greater Cleveland Partnership will host its 2022 Virtual Chairman’s Forum at 8 a.m. Jan. 19. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 12.
During the event, GCP board chair Eric Schnur, president and CEO Baiju Shah, and other Cleveland business and civic leaders will showcase the “All-In” approach underway toward GCP’s vision of a “Great Region on a Great Lake.” The speakers will discuss topics ranging from recent projects to initiatives on the horizon and how a shared vision and values are forging collaborations among private, public and philanthropic organizations and strengthening a foundation for propelling our region.
The virtual event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.
To register, visit bit.ly/3fjgkZS.