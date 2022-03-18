Individual tickets are now available for the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards to be held March 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 1 Center Court in Cleveland.
The sports awards raise funds for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrate a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes. The event will include a cocktail hour, featuring a silent auction, open bar and food stations. Following the cocktail hour, guests will head to their seats for refreshments, drinks and the awards program. This year’s event will be followed by an after party, featuring a specialty martini and dessert bar, food stations and entertainment.
Maria Taylor, NBC sports host and correspondent, will host the event.
To purchase tickets, visit clevelandsportsawards.com.