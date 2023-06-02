Green Road Synagogue will host a “Falk Family Farewell Kiddush” lunch following services June 10 at 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
The synagogue’s Rabbi, Gabe Falk, announced in February that his family was moving to Los Angeles for his wife Deborah’s residency. The family moved to Cleveland for another residency. Falk was first named rabbinic intern under Rabbi Binyamin Blau in 2019, his first rabbinic intern, and then was named assistant rabbi on July 7, 2022.
For more information, visit greenroadsynagogue.org.