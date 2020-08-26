Gross Schechter Day School’s annual Totally Kosher Rib Burn Off, which is typically scheduled for the first weekend of September, will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have been the event’s 28th year.
The cancellation was confirmed by the school’s marketing and media coordinator, Tamar Poupko Smith, in an email.
Historically, the event saw community teams going head-to-head for the award for the best ribs and the best sauce, with other festivities like inflatable slides, games, pony rides and other activities. Last year’s winners were Park Synagogue’s men’s club for best ribs. Mizrachi Dads and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation came in second and third place. For best sauce, there was a tie between Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s “Saucy Jew Works” sauce and Dave Kaplan, Josh Kaplowitz and Josh Levin’s “Au Jew” sauce. There was an estimated 3,000 people in attendance last year.
Gross Schechter is at 27601 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.