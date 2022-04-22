Dan Grunfeld will discuss his book, “By The Grace of The Game,” which depicts his family’s story by detailing history’s only known journey from Auschwitz to the NBA at Park Synagogue’s Yom Hashoah program from 7 to 8 p.m. April 25 on Zoom.
From the grips of the Nazis to the top of the Olympic podium, this complex tale traverses the spectrum of the human experience to detail how perseverance, love and legacy can survive through generations, carried on the shoulders of a simple and beautiful game, according to a news release.
Park Synagogue men’s club and Park Synagogue’s education department are sponsoring the free, multi-generational program.
To register, visit parkmensclub.org.