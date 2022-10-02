Cuyahoga County will host an OSC-approved Guardian Ad Litem pre-service training program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PALS for Healing Training Room at 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 153 in Independence.
The training program will teach attorneys the skills necessary to advocate for local children at risk for abuse, neglect and dependency. They will be taught about the child protection system, trauma and efforts to improve child welfare systems. Registration costs $300.
To register, visit cfadvocates.app.neoncrm.com.