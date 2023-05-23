Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie will once again be the official ambassador for the June 24 Race for Kids at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.
McKenzie has been an active supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio since he was playing for the Minor League Akron RubberDucks, and he said he has “seen first-hand the benefits kids get from going to Boys & Girls Clubs,” according to a news release.
The event includes a 5K run, a 1-mile walk, kids activities and all-day zoo admission, located at 3900 Wildlife Way. All running and walking participants receive an official race T-shirt.
Early bird registration pricing runs through May 30. The cost is $25 for the 5K run, $20 for the 1-mile walk and $20 for the virtual 5K or walk.
To register, visit bgcneo.org.