Peter Haas, Abba Hillel Silver Professor Emeritus of Jewish Studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will speak at the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Men’s Club Board Room at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Haas will speak about the discovery of registers along with hundreds of posed portraits of German Jewish families taken on the eve of Nazi deportations from Amsterdam in 1943 to 1944. His presentation, “Amsterdam, A Photographer and an Amazing Discovery,” will offer insight on the work of photographer Annemie Wolff-Koller, who with her husband, Helmuth, fled to Amsterdam when the Nazis came to power in 1933. Among the Wolff-Koller photos discovered are images of Haas’ family.
Officers and trustees for 2020 will also be elected during the meeting.
Board members will be available from 1 p.m. to assist members and guests with research questions.