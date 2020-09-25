Hale Farm & Village in Bath Township will hold Harvest Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Activities include apple cider press, pumpkin patch, apple butter making, kettle corn, farmyard animals, trail light farm draft horses, fall nature hunt, musical entertainment and more.
Admission also includes the heritage gardens, foodways demonstrations and early American craft & trade demonstrations including glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery, and home crafts.
As mandated and directed by the state of Ohio and city of Akron, guests ages 10 and older are required to wear a mask and guests should maintain social distancing.
Admission is $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 3 to 12, and members, ages 2 and under and active military free. Presale timed tickets are required. Members and guest pass holders must make reservations through the ticketing system at bit.ly/33RylrX.