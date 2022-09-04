University Hospitals will host a hands-on workshop for parents and teenage drivers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Levin Furniture parking lot at 23100 Broadway Ave. in Oakwood.
Tickets are $15 and include a $25 gas gift card, door prizes and giveaways. There will be multiple information sessions, such as how to change a tire, how to jump a battery, sharing the road with semi-trucks, roadster pedal kart and a jaws of life presentation.
For more information, email Rachel.Farinelli@UHhospitals.org.