The Greater Cleveland Film Commission will auction off a ‘Wilson’ Cast Away branded volleyball, autographed and donated by Tom Hanks in anticipation of his appearance at From Cleveland, For Cleveland, according to a news release.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $25.
The winner will be announced at 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Participants do not need to be present to win and the raffle is open to the public. From Cleveland, For Cleveland is an interactive conversation series with actors and directors who have ties to Cleveland.
For more information about attending and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FromCLE-Tickets.