Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam and his family will be presented with the 2021 American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio Community Leader Award during a virtual event May 12. Details of the virtual event are to be announced.
The award is part of the Northeast Ohio Hero Awards. The Haslam family and the Cleveland Browns were chosen for this award based on their leadership, vision and commitment to the health and well-being of Northeast Ohio.
The Haslam family is also the driving force behind Browns Give Back. This initiative assists with education and youth football programs in the Northeast Ohio area. It also engages the community through their First and Ten volunteer movement, which encourages people to commit 10 hours per year to help their community.