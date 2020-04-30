Hawken School will host virtual open houses for its Lyndhurst, Chester Township and University Circle campuses on May 3.
Families interested in lower and middle school (Lyndhurst campus, toddler through grade eight) will meet online at 10 a.m.; families interested in the Chester Township upper school (grades nine to 12) and/or the Mastery School of Hawken (grades nine to 12, opening in August 2020 in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood) will meet online at 1 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit hawken.edu/admission.