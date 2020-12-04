Healing and inspiration will be the theme of a virtual program for women on the 19th of Kislev entitled “Healing: Finding Strength Within.” Music, dance, personal stories and healing will be shared 7 p.m. Dec. 6. on Zoom.
“While the whole world is working towards physical solutions such as vaccines or other remedies, this program supports the mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of healing,” Mazal Cohen, program director, stated in a news release.
Mimi Surloff, social worker and founding member of Stewart’s Caring Place in Fairlawn, stated in the release, “We all hope that when our strength is tested, we can somehow rise to the occasion and be as strong in spirit, strength and emotional energy as we need to be.”
The event will feature: Luisa M. Aviv about “Mind Body Connection”; Marti Newman about “Healing After my Loss”; Jeannine Marks about “Accepting Adversity,” Stewart’s Caring Place; Rivka Miriam, violinist; Ranit Drozhinsky, singer; and Karen Polonsky and Sydney Harris, dancers.
Workshops will be led by Natalie Edwards, Marsha Friedman, Chana Sheri Glauberman, Eileen Schonfeld and Surloff.
To receive a Zoom link, RSVP to akronshul.com/19kislev.
The program is sponsored by The Jewish Community Board of Akron, Shaw JCC, Chabad of Akron, Chabad of Kent State and the Women’s Chavurah. For more information, email mazalc770@gmail.com or text 330-524-1952.