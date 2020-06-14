Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights will hold its 77th scholarship event, “2020 Envision It. Live!,” at 7 p.m. June 16. Typically held as an in-person event and postponed from March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually at rayze.it/envisionit.
With greetings by J. David Heller, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the event will include a fireside chat with Rabbi Paysach Krohn on “Compassion & Connection in the COVID Era,” comments from Rabbi Elya Brudny, member of Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, and a musical performance from Baruch Levine. There will also be a musical tribute to the academy by the Hebrew Academy Zoom choir, performing with Rabbi S.Y. Mann.
The event is in tribute to Danny and Aliza Gottesman. Maury Litwack will receive the Alumnus Award, and Rabbi Hillel and Bina Drazin will receive the Mendy Klein Community Service Award.
To reserve your spot, visit rayze.it/envisionit. Pre-registration tickets are free, but donation opportunities are available.