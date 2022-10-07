The Cleveland Heights Green Team will host the Heights Eco Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Coventry PEACE Park at 2843 Washington Blvd. The event is meant to connect the community with local resources to highlight an eco-friendly lifestyle, according to a news release.
The fair will feature live music from local artists, sustainably sourced food available for purchase, yoga and dance in the park, and a community bicycle ride. Art pieces from Cleveland Heights and University Heights high schoolers will also be on display.
For more information, visit chgreenteam.org/eco-fair-2022.