Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 10:30 p.m. July 30 at the Lyndhurst Community Center at 1341 Parkview Drive.
Attendees at the Night at the Races fundraiser can bet on video horse races and bid on auction packages.
Tickets are $50 and include dinner, beer and wine. Gates open at 6, with dinner served at 6:30. Attendees can also purchase and name a horse for $25. The event is for ages 21 and older.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit members.hrcc.org/events.