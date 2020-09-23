Heights Libraries is offering the online tutoring service, tutor.com, and additional Wi-Fi hotspots to help families get online.
Tutor.com is available for free through the library’s website and offers both one-on-one virtual tutoring services and independent, self-directed learning tools such as webinars, study guides, essay feedback, and practice quizzes.
“Since the pandemic has limited our ability to hold in-person programs like our popular Homework Help series, we knew that we needed to find another way to help students, especially those who may be struggling with remote schooling,” said Sarah Rosenberger, interim youth services manager. “Tutor.com gives kids access to live tutors in most school subject areas, as well as writing help and webinars on all kinds of topics.”
Every day, from 2 to 9 p.m., students can chat live through text or video with a tutor who can help them with specific homework questions, or more general information about common subjects such as social studies, science, English, and math. Students of all ages can have their essays critiqued and edited by tutor.com staff. High school students can access ACT and SAT prep, as well as help preparing for AP exams.
Heights Libraries also purchased 40 additional Wi-Fi hotspots this summer.
“The pandemic has forced us to restrict the number of people who can be in our buildings at one time,” Director Nancy Levin said. “So, that limits the number of people who can use our public computers. Families who need internet access at home but cannot afford to subscribe to a service can borrow a hotspot.”
Customers 18 and older with a library card in good standing can borrow a hotspot for two weeks at a time and can reserve one by calling 216-932-3600, or can check one out at the circulation desk of any Heights Libraries branch.