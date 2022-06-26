Heights Libraries’ summer reading program has begun and will continue through Aug. 31.
The program, whose theme is “Growing to New Heights: Celebrate Growing, Gardening and Going Green,” is open for preschoolers through teenagers with registration available at all branches.
Participants select a prize book at sign up and after reading for 30 days. They must complete an entry form for each book read or listened to through Aug. 31 to earn raffle tickets for a chance to win weekly prizes as well as one of four grand prizes.
To register, visit any library branch or heightslibrary.org.