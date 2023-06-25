Heinen’s will host activities promoting healthy eating from 6 to 7 p.m. June 28 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Orange branch at 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The event will include hands-on games with wellness consultants to understand the importance of eating healthy and how it can empower the mind and body while keeping the planet sustainable.
Registration is required and all ages are welcome. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call the Orange branch at 216-831-4282