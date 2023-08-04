Diane Helbig, business adviser, trainer, author, speaker and podcast host, will address the Women of the Beachwood Chamber at its coffee hour at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Kitchen 216 at 3333 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
The talk is titled, “Dealing with Difficult People.” Helbig, president of Helbig Enterprises, will explore why people can be challenging and what we can do to improve the situation. She will also cover communication strategies. Helbig is also the author of “Succeed Without Selling,” Lemonade Stand Selling” and “Expert Insights.”
Admission is free for chamber members and $10 for nonmembers.
Registration is encouraged. To RSVP, visit beachwood.org.