Hennes Communications in Cleveland has been selected by the Florida School Boards Association to provide crisis management and issues management services to public school districts throughout Florida facing sudden challenges to their reputations and operations.

This is similar to the preferred provider relationship Hennes has with the Ohio School Boards Association and the Arizona School Boards Association, according to a news release.

Bruce Hennes, who is CEO, is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.

