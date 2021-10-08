HFLA of Northeast Ohio will host a virtual screening of the 2021 documentary, “$aavy: Women. Money. Freedom.” on Oct. 10.
Registered viewers will receive a link to watch the documentary in their homes throughout the day, which takes a deep dive into why many women in the United States take a backseat to their financial futures and investigates the historical, cultural and societal norms around women and money.
A virtual panel discussion will follow at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with the film’s producer and director, Robin Hauser, along with Margaret Mitchell, CEO and president of YWCA Greater Cleveland, and Heather Ettinger, founder and CEO of Luma Wealth Advisors. The panel will examine topics and themes presented in the documentary. The panel will be moderated by Michal Marcus, executive director of HFLA of Northeast Ohio.
The screening and panel discussion are free for registered guests.
To register and learn more, visit interestfree.org/events/savvy.