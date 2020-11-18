Hillel International will launch its first virtual Hillel College Fair for high school students from Nov. 22-24.
The free online event of 215-plus college and university Hillels across North America will showcase Jewish campus life and is expected to draw up to 2,000 participants from the United States and Canada, according to a news release.
With college tours and applications disrupted by COVID-19, the fair includes a packed calendar of interactive events for prospective students, featuring current Hillel students, staff, parents and college professionals. From plenary-style sessions to Q&A sessions to small group conversations, attendees can create their own itinerary and personalize their experience with the sessions they choose, the release said.
“High school students would normally be touring college campuses this fall, meeting Hillel students and professionals and learning about Jewish life on campus,” said Hillel International President and CEO Adam Lehman, a former Shaker Heights resident. “But that’s largely impossible this year because of the pandemic. So we’ve created Hillel’s first-ever virtual college fair to provide students a unique and convenient way to explore the diversity of Jewish life on campus.”
On Nov. 22, the fair will begin with a national kick-off featuring Hillel leaders, students and parents. The event continues Nov. 23 with admissions counselors, and culminates Nov. 24 with representatives of Masa Israel and abroad programs, as well as Jewish fraternities and sororities, the release said. The fair will also offer access to more than 500 scholarships for Jewish students
For more details and to register, visit bit.ly/2UxPmDm.