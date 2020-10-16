Cleveland Hillel and Greater Portland Hillel are joining forces with Hillel@Home to host a free conversation with award-winning comic book writer and artist Brian Michael Bendis at 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
Bendis, who grew up in University Heights and attended the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, is best known for creating the Ultimate Marvel Universe. He lives in Oregon.
During the conversation, Bendis will discuss what it takes to succeed in the comics and graphic novel industry, tell stories from his career and answer questions from attendees.
Those who attend the virtual event have a chance to win raffle giveaways.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2GU6tvV.