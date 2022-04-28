Hiram Farm Living is a nonprofit that provides opportunities for people with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities to grow, learn, work and live in a setting focused on respect and support for individuals and the environment, according to a news release.
The organization is seeking support professionals with experience working with adults with developmental disabilities, preferably, but not required. Full- and part-time positions are available with pay from $12 to $14 per hour.
Hiram Farm Living and Learning Community is at 11543 Garfield Road in Hiram.
For more information, visit hiramfarm.org.