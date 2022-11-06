The Solon Recreation Department will hold a health, wellness and disease 10-week seminar series with Dr. Gary Hoffman, retired chair of the department of rheumatic and immunologic diseases at Cleveland Clinic and the Lerner College of Medicine.
The next program will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
Hoffman, who is a professor emeritus, has authored over 350 articles and edited four books, has taught body function, health, disease and prevention to children, adults, doctors and other professors worldwide, according to a news release. Following the seminars, attendees should better understand body function and illness, and be a better partner with their doctors in providing medical care, the release said. The sessions are designed for any generation.
The seminars are free, but registration is required. To register, visit solonohio.org.