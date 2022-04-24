Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Garden will kick off their weeklong celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day at 11:30 a.m. April 25 at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland.
They will plant a replacement for the Jesse Owens Olympic Oak Tree, which is nearing the end of its life. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be in attendance, along with Jeff Verespej, chief of staff and operations for Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens.
Two additional Jesse Owens Olympic oak trees will be planted at East High Tech School and League Park in the Hough community throughout the week.
In observance of Arbor Day on April 29, Holden Forests & Gardens will offer free admission to the Cleveland Botanical Garden and the Holden Arboretum. Free tree seedlings will be distributed at Cleveland Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Holden Arboretum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last.