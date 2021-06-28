Holden Forest & Gardens will hold its annual fundraiser, Twilight in the Whimsical Woods, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 10 at Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road in Kirtland.
The event will take place throughout the arboretum grounds and feature a picnic dinner by A Taste of Excellence, music by Northeast Ohio artists, including Thor Platter and The Cleveland Wind Trio, activities for adults and children, including craft stations and tarot card readings, and a first look at the new Fairy Doors: Magical Garden Gateways exhibit that opens July 6.
Proceeds will support the People for Trees movement that aims to have 15,000 trees planted and cared for throughout Northeast Ohio by 2025 and to support the Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Garden.
To purchase tickets, either visit holdenfg.org, or call Chris Keeney at 216-707-2834.