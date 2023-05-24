Holden Forests & Gardens will open two new exhibits May 27: “Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects with LEGO® Bricks,” at the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road in Kirtland; and “BLOOM! Botanicals & Birdhouses” at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, 11030 East Blvd. in Cleveland.
The arboretum exhibit will feature more than a dozen large LEGO® brick creations, including a monarch butterfly, a praying mantis, and a mother duck and her babies. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4.
The botanical garden exhibit will have hundreds of unique birdhouses, bloom-inspired glass art from The Glass Asylum in Chagrin Falls and 1,400 painted flowers by local artist Asia Armour.
Tickets for both exhibits are available for purchase at holdenfg.org.