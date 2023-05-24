Cleveland Botanical Garden

The waterfall at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

 Jstyle Photo

Holden Forests & Gardens will open two new exhibits May 27: “Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects with LEGO® Bricks,” at the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road in Kirtland; and “BLOOM! Botanicals & Birdhouses” at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, 11030 East Blvd. in Cleveland.

The arboretum exhibit will feature more than a dozen large LEGO® brick creations, including a monarch butterfly, a praying mantis, and a mother duck and her babies. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4.

The botanical garden exhibit will have hundreds of unique birdhouses, bloom-inspired glass art from The Glass Asylum in Chagrin Falls and 1,400 painted flowers by local artist Asia Armour.

Tickets for both exhibits are available for purchase at holdenfg.org.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments