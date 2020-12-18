Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm & Village in Bath transport guests to the holiday season in the 19th century Western Reserve. Guests will see a 90-minute lantern lit tour of the grounds Dec. 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23.
With lantern in hand, visitors can stroll through Hale Farm’s Wheatfield Village. The decorated historic houses set the backdrop to explore holiday customs and folklore from long ago. Village residents will share their family traditions. After each tour, guests are invited to have cookies and hot cocoa.
Tours depart every 15 minutes, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests are asked to dress appropriately for the outdoor activity.
Groups will be limited to 10 people and programming will be delivered outside to provide room for social distancing. Face coverings will be required.
For reservations, call 330-666-3711, ext. 1736 or email ahalmes@wrhs.org.