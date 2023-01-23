Maltz Museum building
Kenneth F. Ledford, history department chair and associate professor of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will speak about “What the U.S. Taught the Nazis: Deconstructing Nazism and Jim Crow South” at the Maltz Museum at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27.

Admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

An optional docent-led tour of the exhibit, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,” will be held from 6 to 7 at no extra charge.

The museum is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.

For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.

