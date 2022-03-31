The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and the Ruth Fajerman Markowicz Holocaust Resource Center will host Holocaust research, human rights advocate and Catholic priest Father Patrick Desbois at 4 p.m. April 3.
He will discuss the findings from his decade-long investigation of the war crimes committed by Nazi death squads in Eastern Europe during the “Holocaust by Bullets” talk at the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University in Sylvania, a suburb of Toledo.
Desbois is the founder of the international human rights organization Yahad-In Unum and a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He has worked to identify and locate undiscovered mass graves of Jews killed during the Holocaust in Eastern Europe since 2001. He and his teams visit small villages across Ukraine, Russia, Poland and Belarus, and interview residents who witnessed the mass killings that took place across Eastern Europe from 1941 to 1944.
During his lecture, Desbois will recount his meetings with thousands of eyewitnesses, many of whom have never previously spoken of the massacres and how he and his organization have identified more than 2000 mass killing sites. His book, “The Holocaust by Bullets,” documents this work and is the winner of the 2008 National Jewish Book Award.
