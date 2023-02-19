The Beachwood Historical Society and the city of Beachwood are accepting applications for their Hometown Heroes program. The applications are due by April 7.
Nominees must be Beachwood residents or an individual who works in the city, make a positive impact on the city, help improve the city and society, show dedication to helping others, display courage, care and concern and have enhanced Beachwood, according to a news release.
Heroes will be selected with a ceremony at the Hometown Heroes garden display in Beachwood’s City Park West May 10.
To nominate someone, visit bit.ly/3IjdoM7.
For more information, call 216-292-1970.