One South Euclid is seeking nominations for its Hometown Heroes, which are people ages 18 and older, groups, organizations or businesses that have made a positive impact on South Euclid, according to a news release. The submission deadline is midnight June 30.
The nomination form must be accompanied by a two-page letter detailing the activities and contributions of the nominee, according to the release.
Winners will be recognized at a fundraising event Oct. 20.
Groups, organizations or business nominees must be located within the city of South Euclid or have made a significant difference to the city. Elected or appointed public officials, city employees or related entities are ineligible.
For more information and the nominations forms, visit onesoutheuclid.org/heroes.